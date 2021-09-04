The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that widespread to fairly widespread showers are likely to occur over over the southern peninsular regions of the country for the next four days.

As per the latest forecast, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathawada from 5 to 9 September. In addition to this, Gujarat will receive widespread showers on 7 and 8 September.

Further, rainfall activity over central and east India is very likely to increase from 5 September. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days.

Widespread rains are also expected over Odisha from 4 to 7 September and over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 6 and 7 September.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely over northwest India during the next three days, except Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from 6 September over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and east Rajasthan on 7 and 8 September and isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on 6 and 7 September.

The weather department further said that most places of Punjab, Haryana, Vidarbha, Andamans and Nicobar, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi observed rains between Friday and Saturday.

Rain also lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning.

As per IMD, Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today.

Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of the occasional intense spells, over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

Parts of Delhi also witnessed severe waterlogging, affecting the traffic movement

