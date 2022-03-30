IMD predicts heavy rainfall, severe heatwave in these states till Sunday1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2022, 03:06 PM IST
- Isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rainfall is predicted over some NE states over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Central & West India. Check full forecast:
Heavy rainfall alert:
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd April; Assam-Meghalaya on 31st March, 02nd & 03rd April and over Arunachal Pradesh from 31st March-03rd April.
Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka & Lakshadweep on 30th & 31st March; over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Lakshadweep on 30th March; over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 30th & 31st March and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.
Heatwave warning:
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 30th March and in many parts on 31st March & in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on 30th & 31st March.
Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana & Delhi on 30th & 31st March.
It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during 01st-03rd April with Heat wave conditions in some pockets over these areas during the same period.
