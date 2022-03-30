India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rainfall is predicted over some NE states over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Central & West India. Check full forecast:

Heavy rainfall alert:

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd April; Assam-Meghalaya on 31st March, 02nd & 03rd April and over Arunachal Pradesh from 31st March-03rd April.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka & Lakshadweep on 30th & 31st March; over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Lakshadweep on 30th March; over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 30th & 31st March and over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.

Heatwave warning:

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts very likely to continue over West Rajasthan on 30th March and in many parts on 31st March & in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on 30th & 31st March.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over south Haryana & Delhi on 30th & 31st March.

It is likely to reduce spatially and in terms of intensity over these areas during 01st-03rd April with Heat wave conditions in some pockets over these areas during the same period.

