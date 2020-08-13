Home >News >India >IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka
People wearing masks hold umbrella during the rainfall (ANI)
People wearing masks hold umbrella during the rainfall (ANI)

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 04:01 PM IST ANI

  • In coming 24 hours, most places in Karnataka will witness downpours, as said by IMD
  • Rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka

BENGALURU : Rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next 24 hours. As per the warning, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

