Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka
People wearing masks hold umbrella during the rainfall

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST ANI

  • In coming 24 hours, most places in Karnataka will witness downpours, as said by IMD
  • Rain and thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka

BENGALURU : Rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next 24 hours. As per the warning, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated