IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka

BENGALURU : Rain along with thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Karnataka in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.

IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next 24 hours. As per the warning, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

