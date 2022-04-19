Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these areas for next 5 days. Full forecast

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these areas for next 5 days. Full forecast

2 min read . 02:37 PM IST Livemint

The weather department also mentioned that thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm are very likely to prevail over Assam-Meghalaya and Manipur-Mizoram

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the Western Himalayan Region, Assam-Meghalaya.

The weather department also mentioned that thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm are very likely to prevail over Assam-Meghalaya and Manipur-Mizoram today, 19 April.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Rainfall prediction

For Northern and Eastern India

Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Assam-Meghalaya on 19, 21, 22 and 23 April.

Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days, said IMD.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance:

-Hailstorm are likely to continue over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today (19 April), over Himachal Pradesh on 20 April and over Uttarakhand on 21 and 22 April.

-Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to remain over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during next 3 days, over West Madhya Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Madhya Pradesh from 20-22 April, and over Vidarbha from 21-23 April, 

-Chhattisgarh will also face light rainfall during 19-23 April, said IMD. 

For southern India

IMD predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe and south Tamil Nadu on 19 April.

Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days, said IMD.

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will occur over over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Wind prediction

Dust storms are very likely over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 April.

Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) very likely to occur at over Rajasthan on 19 April.

Heatwave prediction

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Gangetic West Bengal on 19 April, over Jharkhand on 19 and 20 April. 

IMD also mentioned that severe heat wave conditions also likely to remain over Rajasthan and south Haryana on 19 April. 

The severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.

The severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.