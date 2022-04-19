IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these areas for next 5 days. Full forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
-Hailstorm are likely to continue over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today (19 April), over Himachal Pradesh on 20 April and over Uttarakhand on 21 and 22 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Hailstorm are likely to continue over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today (19 April), over Himachal Pradesh on 20 April and over Uttarakhand on 21 and 22 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to remain over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during next 3 days, over West Madhya Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Madhya Pradesh from 20-22 April, and over Vidarbha from 21-23 April,
-Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to remain over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during next 3 days, over West Madhya Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Madhya Pradesh from 20-22 April, and over Vidarbha from 21-23 April,
-Chhattisgarh will also face light rainfall during 19-23 April, said IMD.
-Chhattisgarh will also face light rainfall during 19-23 April, said IMD.
For southern India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For southern India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe and south Tamil Nadu on 19 April.
IMD predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe and south Tamil Nadu on 19 April.
Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days, said IMD.
Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days, said IMD.
Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will occur over over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will occur over over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wind prediction
Wind prediction
Dust storms are very likely over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 April.
Dust storms are very likely over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, over East Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 April.
Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) very likely to occur at over Rajasthan on 19 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) very likely to occur at over Rajasthan on 19 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heatwave prediction
Heatwave prediction
Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Gangetic West Bengal on 19 April, over Jharkhand on 19 and 20 April.
Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Gangetic West Bengal on 19 April, over Jharkhand on 19 and 20 April.
IMD also mentioned that severe heat wave conditions also likely to remain over Rajasthan and south Haryana on 19 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD also mentioned that severe heat wave conditions also likely to remain over Rajasthan and south Haryana on 19 April.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.
The severe heatwave conditions are likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region.