IMD said that a wet spell is very likely to occur over over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh on 23 May and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter
NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that a wet spell is very likely to occur over over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh on 23 May and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.
The weather department also said that no heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 5 days except over West Rajasthan, where isolated heat wave conditions are likely on 26 and 27 May.
-Moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh during 23-24 May with peak rainfall intensity on 23 May and gradual reduction from tomorrow, the 24 May
-Thundersquall (50-60 kmph) activity also very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan today.
-Hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 23 and 24 May, over Punjab, northwest Madhya Pradesh on 23 May
-Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.
-Moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 2 days and reduce thereafter.
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 24th May
-Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 5 days
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days
-Widespread rainfall with thundersquall, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3 days and isolated heavy rainfall is also likely on 23 May
Wind Prediction
-Strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over northeast Arabian Sea along and off north Gujarat coast, south west Arabian Sea, northwest Arabian Sea during next 2 days
-Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea and southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka coast during next 2 days
-Dust-storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan today.
