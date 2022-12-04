IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on 8 Dec

“A cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman Sea & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean-Strait of Malacca extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea by 05th December. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the 07th December morning. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning," the release by IMD said.

