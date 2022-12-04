IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on 8 Dec

IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry on 8 Dec1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
- The weather department was also informed about the rainfall situation for the next three days
The Union Territory of Pondicherry and seven districts of Tamil Nadu will get heavy rainfall on 8 December due to a low-pressure area forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department informed in a press release on Sunday.
The IMD further informed about the presence of a trough from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.
“A cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman Sea & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean-Strait of Malacca extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea by 05th December. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the 07th December morning. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08th December morning," the release by IMD said.
The weather department also informed about the rainfall situation for the next three days. On 5 December, places over South Tamil Nadu, North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area will receive light to moderate rainfall.
On 6 December, the rainfall may occur in one or two locations of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. On 7 December, the rainfall will occur in the larger areas of three locations, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area. The rainfall will also be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Apart from light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning in some interior areas of Tamil Nadu, districts like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai of Tamilnadu and Karaikal are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.
With inputs from ANI.
