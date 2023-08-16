The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next four days. As per IMD, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 15 and 16 August and over Uttarakhand during 15-19 August.

Meanwhile, the Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.

Due to incessant rains in the region, The state government in Himachal Pradesh ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on August 16 in the wake of incessant rain in the state. The Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August. The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual. A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on today, official said quoting PTI. The search and rescue operation was launched after the word of the incident got out and sniffer dogs and rescuers were at the spot at the time of filing this report. Currently, no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 18 army soldiers in a single sortie to aid the rescue operation following landslides in Shimla. “A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today," the Indian Air Force informed through a statement on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. At least 55 lives have been lost across Himachal in the ongoing rain fury, which has triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockades.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand resulting in damage to buildings and properties.

As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Moreover, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spell likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

In the rain-hit state, SDRF, using the rope river crossing method rescued 52 people trapped in the Madmaheshwar valley in village Gaundar and brought them to a safe place on 15 August.

On Tuesday, a house collapsed in Helang village of Joshimath development block. Seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place. As per SDRF, three people were immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital, while one died on the spot.