Due to incessant rains in the region, The state government in Himachal Pradesh ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on August 16 in the wake of incessant rain in the state. The Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August. The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual. A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on today, official said quoting PTI. The search and rescue operation was launched after the word of the incident got out and sniffer dogs and rescuers were at the spot at the time of filing this report. Currently, no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 18 army soldiers in a single sortie to aid the rescue operation following landslides in Shimla. “A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today," the Indian Air Force informed through a statement on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 5 to 7 houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. At least 55 lives have been lost across Himachal in the ongoing rain fury, which has triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}