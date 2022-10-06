IMD predicts heavy rains in Hyderabad, other southern states for next few days1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 03:55 PM IST
IMD has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms over the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam till Thursday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday notified that Hyderabad is likely to 'one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for the next two days. On Tuesday, the weather office predicted heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming two-three days.