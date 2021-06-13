IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, Odisha. Full forecast

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain over UP , Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra in next 24 hours. In its latest update, the weather department on Sunday said that the conditions were favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. According to the IMD, the low pressure area now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha.

Under the influence of the southwesterly winds, the department said, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana during next 3-4 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 4 to 5 days.

The IMD has also predicted widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over coastal and adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra and Goa and Karnataka during next 5 days.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa during June 12 to 15 and over Madhya Maharashtra on June 14 and 15, 2021 and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during June 12 to 15."

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Haryana will witness moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong gusty winds during the next 4 to 5 days.

