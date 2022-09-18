The weather department has forecasted that conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during next 3 days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted that due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 5 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted that due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 5 days.
Further they have stated that conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during next 3 days.
Further they have stated that conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during next 3 days.
The weather department has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha during 19-21 September.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha during 19-21 September.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Key points of today's weather forecast
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Odisha during 18-21 September, over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 18 and 19 September, over Jharkhand on 20 September
Key points of today's weather forecast
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Odisha during 18-21 September, over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 18 and 19 September, over Jharkhand on 20 September
-Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22 September, over Chhattisgarh during 20-22 September, over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 September, over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 September and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 18 September
-Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22 September, over Chhattisgarh during 20-22 September, over Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 September, over West Madhya Pradesh on 22 September and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 18 September
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during 19-21 September
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha during 19-21 September
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during 19-21 September
-Moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during 19-21 September
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. Hailstorm also likely over Uttarakhand on 18 September