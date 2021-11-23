Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala during the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast on Tuesday.

In addition to this, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalseema will also receive heavy isolated showers between 25 and 27 November.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast," said the IMD.

“A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu across southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels," it added.

Due to this, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will also see very heavy rainfall from 25 to 27 November.

As a result, the weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for 23 and 24 November and an orange alert for 25 and 26 November.

It said that localised flooding of roads, inundation, waterlogging and closure of underpasses in urban areas is expected in the coming days.

Further, IMD said that horticulture and standing crops may suffer some damage due to inundation.

The southern states have been receiving widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls during the northeast monsoon since the first week of November due to frequent formations of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, or cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.

According to IMD rainfall data, Karnataka has received 145.1mm of rain from 1 November to 21 November as against the normal of 35.5mm; Tamil Nadu 299.1mm as against a normal of 142.4mm, Kerala 331.1mm as against a normal of 134.5mm, and Andhra Pradesh 227.3mm as against a normal of 81.1 mm.

