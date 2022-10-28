Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IMD predicts heavy rains in these southern states over the weekend. Check forecast

IMD predicts heavy rains in these southern states over the weekend. Check forecast

1 min read . 03:03 PM ISTLivemint
Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India around 29 October

Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is predicted over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said some south Indian states are likely to see light to moderate rainfall over the weekend. “Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India around 29 October," IMD said in its bulletin. 

Check full forecast here: 

Check full forecast here: 

  • Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 28th October – 01 November; Kerala & Mahe during 30 October – 1 November; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 31 October – 1 November. 
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 01st November and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 31 October & 1 November
  • Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance light/moderate rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 31 October & 1 November
  • Dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

The weather agency said, light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Kerala. Light rainfall occurred at few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim

The weather agency said, light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Kerala. Light rainfall occurred at few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim

