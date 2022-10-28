IMD predicts heavy rains in these southern states over the weekend. Check forecast1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is predicted over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said some south Indian states are likely to see light to moderate rainfall over the weekend. “Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India around 29 October," IMD said in its bulletin.
Check full forecast here:
The weather agency said, light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Kerala. Light rainfall occurred at few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim
