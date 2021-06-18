IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 22 June. Details here

IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 22 June. Details here3 min read . 05:42 PM IST
- Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 22. In a weather warning bulletin released on Friday, the IMD said that heavy rainfall was likely in Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 22. In a weather warning bulletin released on Friday, the IMD said that heavy rainfall was likely in Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka.
READ | Gautam Adani loses more money this week than anyone else in the world
READ | Gautam Adani loses more money this week than anyone else in the world
18 June: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at a few places over Konkan and Goa; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.
READ | This African country unearths one of world's largest diamonds; check images
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State and Marathwada.
19 June: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Rayalseema and South Interior Karnataka.
Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Kerala and Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat State, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
20 June: Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.
Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
21 June: Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
22 June: Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.
Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!