IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till 22 June. Details here

18 June: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at a few places over Konkan and Goa; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.