IMD predicts heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during next week. See full forecast here
Most of the places in Himachal Pradesh are at sub-zero conditions and the temperatures have dropped by 3 to 4 degrees in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has predicted a drop in temperatures in Himachal Pradesh along with heavy snowfall and rain during the next one week.
Most of the places in the state are at sub-zero conditions and the temperatures have dropped by 3 to 4 degrees in the region.
The IMD has forecasted snowfall and rain during the next one week in the state. Heavy snowfall is expected in the region, officials told ANI.
While speaking to ANI, Surender Paul, Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, said, “There will not be any major change in weather in the next 48 hours. The temperatures have dropped in the state. The rain and snowfall will continue after January 19 in most of the places in the state."
He added that, “There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla & other parts of the state in the coming week. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest min temperature of -11 degrees Celsius. There will be a drop in temperature in coming days."
He further predicted that during the next one week, heavy snowfall is expected in the region.
"There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the next one week. There is another strong western disturbance expected between 22 and 26 January in the region," he added.
The Met office in its prediction told PTI that dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan and Mandi till Monday. Thick ground frost is likely in Hamirpur, Una, Sirmaur and Bilaspur while thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places in the plains, lower and mid hills on Thursday and Friday.
Light rain and snow are likely in the mid and higher hills from Wednesday to Saturday. A fresh western disturbance is predicted to affect the western Himalayan region from Friday and the adjoining plains from Sunday, PTI reported quoting Met office.
The local residents are facing problems during the morning and evening hours.
"At home, we are using heaters and firewood to beat the harsh cold. It is very cold and people are not coming out of their houses. We are using firewood to bead this cold," said Ashwani Dhiman, a local resident.
People in most parts of the state reeled under severe coldwave conditions as night temperatures remained 2 to 4 degrees below normal. The mercury was 12 to 16 degrees below freezing point in the high-altitude tribal areas, higher hills and the mountain passes and hovered around freezing point at most places in the plains and the mid hills. The local shopkeepers and vendors are facing trouble due to the freezing cold conditions.
While speaking to ANI, Lucky Verma, a local shopkeeper said, “I run a mobile repair shop and during the morning and evening hours, we are facing a harsh cold. We face problems in walking as the roads are frozen with ice we are facing problems in doing our work. We can't do anything without fire here."
The Lakkar-Bazzar area is considered the coldest zone in the region. The local residents are going through cold conditions in this part of Shimla City.
"Here in Lakkar Bazzar, we are facing problems. Here we always have a temperature in minus. The water is immediately frozen and people face problems walking on roads," said Dimple, a local resident of the Lakkar Bazzar area of Shimla.
During the past 24 hours, Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 11 degree Celsius and Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus 7.2 degree Celsius.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded at minus 4.6 degree Celsius, Manali recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius while the capital town Shimla recorded minimum temperature at 0.6 degree Celsius.
Narkanda in Shimla district recorded minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.
After the recent snowfall nearly 115 roads are still closed due to snowfall in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
