"A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, low pressure is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days," according to IMD forecast on Wednesday.
Moreover, northwest India would also see some impact of west-northwestwards low pressure in the coming days.
"Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next 2-3 day," the IMD said.
Impact expected:
-Localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas.
-Disruption in traffic in major cities.
-Minor damage to kutcha roads.
-Localised mudslides (for plain areas) and landslides (for hilly areas).
-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
