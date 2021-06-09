The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'heavy to 'very heavy' rainfall in several parts of East India and Central India from June 10 onwards.

It said that southwest monsoon has advanced into entire central India, including Mumbai, the Konkan region, south Gujarat, some parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 9.

The southwest monsoon would become more intense, causing heavy rainfall in the east and central India during the next 6-7 days, it added.

According to IMD weather forecast, states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala are most likely to witness heavy rainfall until June 15.

The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall would occur in Maharashtra from 9 June-15 June; in Karnataka during 12 June-15 June, and in Kerala during 11 June-15 June.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan during June 12-June 15," the weather department noted.

States such as Odisha might witness more than 20 cm of rainfall (extremely heavy) on 11 and 12 June, as per the IMD projections.

Chhattisgarh would see rainfall activity from June 11 to June 13, and Vidarbha and Telangana would witness rain on June 12 and June 13, respectively, it added.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal at middle tropospheric levels, under its influence, low pressure is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days," according to IMD forecast on Wednesday.

Moreover, northwest India would also see some impact of west-northwestwards low pressure in the coming days.

"Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar in the next 2-3 day," the IMD said.

Impact expected:

-Localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas.

-Disruption in traffic in major cities.

-Minor damage to kutcha roads.

-Localised mudslides (for plain areas) and landslides (for hilly areas).

-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

