IMD weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a fresh weather updates, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in many states including West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 11th-14th August and reduction thereafter, the weather department said, adding that isolated extremely heavy falls were likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 11th to 13th August.

The IMD has also said that widespread to isolated heavy rainfalls are very likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 11th-14th August and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on 11th and 12th August.

Western Himachal region is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during next 5 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during 11th-15th August and over Himachal Pradesh during 12th-14th August," it said.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and most parts of Peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat state till 15th August with increase in rainfall activity over Peninsular India from 16th August onwards.

Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during 11th-14th August and over Kerala during 11th-12th August.

No likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over next 6-7 days

There is no likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over the next 6-7 days as the Monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas, the IMD has said.

Today, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature would settle around 36 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded 66 per cent.

West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga

Due to heavy rainfall in West Bengal, water level has risen in the river Ganga. The low-lying areas near the river are also flooded due to the rise in the water level. The IMD has predicted widespread to very heavy rainfall over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas on her way to Ghatal.

