IMD Weather Forecast: Current spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall are very likely to continue over Odisha and Chhattisgarh today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Odisha has been battered by heavy rainfall in the past few days. Bhubaneswar received 195 mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaking a 63-year-old record. Puri, another important city, also broke the 87-year-old record with 341 mm of rain in a single day. The coastal city had received 210.8 mm rain on September 2, 1934, officials told PTI.

Today, the IMD said that enhanced rainfall activity of heavy to very heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Gujarat till 16th September and over Madhya Pradesh on 14th and 15th September.

In a detailed forecast, the IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over these areas on Monday (13 September) with reduction thereafter.

Also, widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy falls with Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over north Konkan (Palghar) on 13th; over Gujarat state on 13th & 15th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September," the department said.

Scattered rainfall likely to continue over Peninsular India during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next two days. “Isolated very heavy falls are likely over Coastal Karnataka on 13th September. Increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from 16 Sept," the IMD said.

This morning, the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the coast near Chandbali in Bhadrak district, following which the weather office issued alerts for 13 districts.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next 48 hours.

The department has issued a 'Red' warning, predicting heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Bargarh.

In the last 24 hours, Puri received 341 mm rainfall, followed by Paradip (219 mm), Gopalpur (64 mm), Chandbali (46 mm) and Balasore (24 mm).

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued an alert for several districts as major rivers and their tributaries swelled due to the incessant rain.

"Water levels of the Brahmani river and its tributaries are expected to rise in districts such as Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Jajpur. Baitarani is expected to rise in districts of Keonjhar and Bhadrak," the CWC said.

The Mahanadi and its tributaries are also likely to maintain an upward trend in Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Bolangir, it said.

A flood situation is expected in Odisha since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains, the CWC alert said. The Jalka river flowing above the danger mark in Balasore, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.