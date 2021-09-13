Heavy rainfall is likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala during next two days. “Isolated very heavy falls are likely over Coastal Karnataka on 13th September. Increase in rainfall over parts of plains of northwest India with fresh spell of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from 16 Sept," the IMD said.

