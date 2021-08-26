Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued fresh weather updates, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 30 August. It said rainfall activity over Northeast India is likely to continue till Friday, and some regions may witness extremely heavy falls at during next two days.

“Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27th August and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region," the IMD said in its latest weather updates.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 26 August; over Assam and Meghalaya on 26 and 27 August.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to isolated heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days. In these region, rainfall is likely to increase from 28 August with isolated heavy to very heavy falls during 28 and 30 August.

“Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on 29th and 30th August," it said.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till 29th August and isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 28th August," it said.

The IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest and Central India till 28 August and increase thereafter.

Weather Systems

As per today's forecast, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs along the foothills of the Himalayas. In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 27 August, the eastern end of the monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards from 27th August. The western end likely to shift gradually southwards from 28th August.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India very likely to continue to prevail till 27th August, the IMD said.

