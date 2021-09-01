IMD Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a fresh weather update, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 5 September.

The department said that widespread to very heavy rainfall was likely over south Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours. These regions may also witness isolated extremely heavy falls till Thursday.

According to the updates, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over north Konkan and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 1st September and over Gujarat on 2nd September.

Further, north and central Maharashtra may also receive isolated heavy rainfall during next 24 hours. South Rajasthan is predicted to witness heavy rainfall on 1st and 2nd, Saurashtra and Kutch is likely to receive heavy shower on 3rd September.

“Rainfall activity over south peninsular and West India is very likely to increase from 3rd September when Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during 4th-5th September," the IMD said.

Rainfall activity over Northeast India (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) is very likely to remain subdued over the region from 2nd September onwards, the department said.

Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

The traffic movement at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway was restricted due to incessant rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday. Rain lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in parts of the city.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from 1-4 September. In the month of August, Delhi has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30, according to IMD's rainfall statistics.

