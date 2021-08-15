IMD weather updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday released a fresh weather updates, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states till 19th August. It said widespread to isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.

Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 15th and 16th August. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness similar weather conditions today (Sunday, 15th August).

The IMD also said that widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from 15th to 17th; over Jharkhand on 16th and 17th; over East Madhya Pradesh from 17th to 19th; over Chhattisgarh from 16th to 19th; over Vidarbha on 17th and 18th August, the weather department said.

For Odisha, the IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during next two days - from 15th to 17th August. Subdued rainfall very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

Delhi: 'Break monsoon' phase likely to continue till August 18

On Saturday, the IMD said that the "break monsoon" phase in Delhi and adjoining areas in northwest India is likely to continue till August 18 and “good rainfall" in the last 10 days of the month is expected to cover the precipitation deficit in the capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the capital, has recorded a meagre 63.2mm rainfall in August so far against the normal of 123.1 mm -- a shortfall of 49 per cent -- according to the India Meteorological Department. Normally, the capital gauges 247.7mm rainfall in August.

Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat said the “break monsoon" phase, the second this season, started on August 10 and is likely to continue till August 18.

“The 'break monsoon' phase got extended in the absence of any favourable weather system which would have pulled the monsoon trough from the foothills of the Himalayas towards the plains. However, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal. It will travel in the west direction to south Madhya Pradesh and pull the monsoon trough, leading to rains in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh from August 19," Palawat said.

(With inputs from PTI)

