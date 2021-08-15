“The 'break monsoon' phase got extended in the absence of any favourable weather system which would have pulled the monsoon trough from the foothills of the Himalayas towards the plains. However, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal. It will travel in the west direction to south Madhya Pradesh and pull the monsoon trough, leading to rains in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh from August 19," Palawat said.