IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in these 2 states on July 25-26

Parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25-26, Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India during the next three days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd which likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," IMD said in a tweet.

IMD, in its weather forecast bulletin, said that the western end of monsoon at mean sea level has moved slightly southward but still runs north of its normal position.

"It is likely to shift to the normal position during the next 3 days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," it said.

Very heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

IMD, meanwhile, issued an Orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Thursday and Friday, predicting very heavy rains.

The Met department also issued an alert to the fishermen of the state and asked them not to venture into the sea till July 26.

"Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,"the weatherman issued a warning from July 22 to 26.

An Orange alert was issued for Kannur district for Friday. The IMD also issued a Yellow alert for all other districts on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)





