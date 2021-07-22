IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in these 2 states on July 25-26

"It is likely to shift to the normal position during the next 3 days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," it said.