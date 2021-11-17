India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, over the next three days. Light to moderate rains expected in some parts over the rest of the week.

As per IMD, a low pressure area lies over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach West central & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh- north Tamil Nadu coasts by tomorrow, i.e. 18th November 2021.

Meanwhile, another low pressure area lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Goa-south Maharashtra coasts and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours, the weather agency said.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Goa-south Maharashtra coasts to south Gujarat coast across north Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric level, IMD said on Wednesday adding, another trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu coast in lower and middle tropospheric level.

IMD has also issued rainfall warning over some Southern states for the next couple of days:

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 4 days; over Kerala and Mahe during next 3 days and over coastal Karnataka during next 2 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th & 19th; over Rayalaseema on 19th

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted with extremely heavy falls over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 18th November, 2021.

As per IMD, strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are expected over West Central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts during 17th-19th November.

Strong winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast on 17th and18th and over Westcentral & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea on 19th – 21st November, 2021, IMD added.

Rainfall expected in these parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, the weather agency said.

“Tomorrow Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai& Ranipet will expect an extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure area will be around the coast. Ramanathapuram & Thoothukudi will expect a heavy to very heavy rainfall." Dr. S. Balachandran, DDGM IMD-Chennai, said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Heavy rainfall expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi; remaining districts to expect light to moderate rainfall, he also said.

Fishermen are not advised to venture into the west-central & southwest Bay of Bengal, along the coast of north TN & south Andhra from 18th onwards, he adds

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.