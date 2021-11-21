For the next five days, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are expected in parts of Southern India with light to moderate falls in most areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, the weather agency predicts heavy downpour over Coastal Karnataka today.

Rainfall expected in these areas:

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is predicted over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days, IMD said

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov, it added

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th & 25th November.

Light to moderate in Bengaluru and other parts:

Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru till Tuesday morning, IMD said on Saturday.

Further, widespread light to moderate rains are expected in the rest of Karnataka, the weather agency said, adding, isolated heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK), North Interior Karnataka (NIK), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions till Sunday morning.

Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts and widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the South Interior Karnataka region, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkote districts and widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka region.

Light to moderate rain in Telangana over the weekend

The weather agency on Saturday also said light to moderate rainfall are expected at a few places over the weekend for Telangana.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

"Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend," informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

