Indian Meteorological Department (IMD): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of southern India till Monday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the weather agency had issued an Orange alert in Tamil Nadu for today and tomorrow predicting ‘extremely heavy rainfall’.

For the last two weeks, the southern states have been witnessing incessant rain and it is likely to continue for the next couple of days. IMD said today, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 29th November, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hrs.

Chennai's Regional Meteorological Department, on Thursday morning, had predicted light to moderate rains in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall expected in these regions:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th to 29th November.

Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 26th & 27th

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar along & off south Tamilnadu coast on 25th & 26th November, 2021. Fishermen are advised not venture into these areas.

The weather agency today morning said, "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal in the next 3 hours."

A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 29th November, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hrs. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th & 30th Nov.

IMD on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26. The agency has issued 'orange' alert warning for November 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall are expected over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, IMD had said

