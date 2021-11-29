IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states during next 2 days

The weather monitoring agency, IMD has predicted rainfall and thunderstorm in several south India, north India and Central India states from November 30 onwards. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , a fresh, active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30. Due to its influence, states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan might experience scattered rain or thunderstorm during November 30 and December 2.

Rain in Central and Western India

In a tweet, the weather forecasting agency said that isolated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' might occur over Gujarat on December 1 and 2. Also, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1 and 2 with maximum activity on December 2, it added.

Rainfall/snowfall in North India

Further, north Indian states and union territories like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir would also be experiencing scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning during December 1 and December 2.

Rainfall in South India

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep during the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rains lash many parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh today. IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in four districts of the state. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall might occur in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 30. The weather agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Rainfall is likely to increase over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, 2021. Odisha will also experience heavy rainfall after December 2 as per the IMD predictions. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that Odisha is likely to experience rainfall from December 2 to December 5 and did not rule out the possibility of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in the first week of December.

The IMD DG said that the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal may be impacted if the low-pressure area turns into a cyclonic storm.

"A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around November 30, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 30-December 2.

