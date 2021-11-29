IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states during next 2 days

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep during the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rains lash many parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh today. IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in four districts of the state. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall might occur in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 30. The weather agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Rainfall is likely to increase over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, 2021. Odisha will also experience heavy rainfall after December 2 as per the IMD predictions. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that Odisha is likely to experience rainfall from December 2 to December 5 and did not rule out the possibility of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in the first week of December.