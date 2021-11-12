IMD weather forecast: Kerala is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Also, heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Puducherry and south interior Karnataka during next 5 days and over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during next 48 hours.

In its latest weather update, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 13th-15th November with isolated very heavy falls on 14th November, 2021.

Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days, the weather office said.

Flood warning issued in parts of Tamil Nadu

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued flood warning in various districts of Tamil Nadu as incessant rains continue to hammer parts of the state on Friday.

A flood warning was issued in Madurai as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet.

The CWC said that the River Kallar at its observation site in Poyyapakkam in Ranipet district and River Araniar at its observation site in Puduvayal in Tiruvallur district was flowing above the 'highest flood' level.

Meanwhile, the stagnant water is being pumped out at T-Nagar in Chennai, following incessant rainfall in the region as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has witnessed heavy rainfall over the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal, leading to waterlogging in parts of the state.

With agency inputs

