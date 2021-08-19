India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has predicted gradual increase in rainfall activity over Northwest India and Bihar. This will lead to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to August 23, the weather department said on Thursday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and August 20, and over East Uttar Pradesh on August 19.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and East Rajasthan from August 20 to August 23. These areas might see isolated heavy rainfalls on August 20 and August 21.

IMD predicted that enhanced rainfall activity might be seen over Central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next two days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during August 19 to 21. Similar weather conditions can be seen over Marathawada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on August 19.

Rainfall activity is likely to decrease over this areas afterwards, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity is likely to continue over northeast India, IMD said. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 19, it added. It will decrease in intensity thereafter for the next two days and will then increase with isolated heavy rainfall from August 22.

As for prevailing meteorological conditions, the western end of monsoon trough is near its normal position and the eastern end is south of its normal position, IMD said. The eastern end of monsoon trough is very likely to shift gradually northwards towards foothills of Himalayas during next two days, it added.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Bihar and neighbouring regions at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to move nearly westwards during next three days.

Strong southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India will continue to prevail till Thursday.

