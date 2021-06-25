The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted 'Heavy' to 'Very Heavy' rainfall, thunderstorm as well as gusty winds in several states till June 29.

The IMD said "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat region and Konkan and Goa," on June 25.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 25.

It also said strong winds gusting up to 60 kmph 'very likely' over Southwest, Westcentral, and North Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast on Friday.

Here's the IMD weather forecast for June 26, June 27, June 28, and June 29:

JUNE 26

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Assam and Meghalaya; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram , Tripura and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar,

Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Strong winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest, Westcentral and North Arabian Sea.

JUNE 27:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha,

Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea.

JUNE 28:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea.

JUNE 29:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal

Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Southwest and West central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, IMD said.

