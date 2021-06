The weather department also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 25.