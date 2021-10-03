2 min read.Updated: 03 Oct 2021, 02:32 PM ISTLivemint
A cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, west Assam and Meghalaya for the next 24 hours.
As per the recent forecast, a low-pressure area lies over central parts of Bihar and adjoining areas.
“The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and become less marked during the next 48 hours" said the IMD.
Under this activity, the above-mentioned areas will receive heavy showers.
Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
The weather department had on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for some districts of West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri, predicting heavy to very heavy rains from 2 to 4 October.
Further, it said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.
A trough in easterlies runs from this cyclonic circulation to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist during the next two to three days and will bring isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka.