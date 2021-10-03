The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, west Assam and Meghalaya for the next 24 hours.

As per the recent forecast, a low-pressure area lies over central parts of Bihar and adjoining areas.

“The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and become less marked during the next 48 hours" said the IMD.

Under this activity, the above-mentioned areas will receive heavy showers.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The weather department had on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for some districts of West Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri, predicting heavy to very heavy rains from 2 to 4 October.

Further, it said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

A trough in easterlies runs from this cyclonic circulation to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist during the next two to three days and will bring isolated heavy to very heavy falls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over south Konkan and Goa and south Madhya Maharashtra from 4 to 6 October.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a bright Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at around 26.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, said IMD.

The relative humidity recorded in the city at 8.30 am was 85%, they said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

