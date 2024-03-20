IMD predicts ‘higher number of heatwaves’ in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecast
IMD said that certain parts of India will be under the influence of more heatwave days than normal. These parts include northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that India is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April. The IMD has alerted that the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are will be in the grip of severe heatwaves from the month of March itself.