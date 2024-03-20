The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that India is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April. The IMD has alerted that the states of Odisha, Maharashtra , Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are will be in the grip of severe heatwaves from the month of March itself.

“We are expecting a higher number of heatwave days over most parts of the country over the next three months. The heatwave could hit the east-central states like Odisha as well as Maharashtra and northeast peninsular India like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as early as March," said the Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The IMD said that certain parts of India will be under the influence of more heatwave days than normal. These parts include northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

Notably, India is slated to vote for the Lok Sabha elections in the months of April and June. The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases.

IMD forecast: Orange alert issued in certain states in India

The IMD issued orange alert for heavy rainfall, and hailstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on 20 March.

-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar on 20 and 21 March and over

-Jharkhand and Odisha will witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds on 20 March

-Hailstorm also very likely over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on 20 March.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar and Odisha on 20 March

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 20 March

-Rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 20 and 21 March

-Rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 20-26 March

-Heavy rainfall, or snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 20, 21, 23 March

-Similar weather conditions will remain over Sikkim on 20 and 23 March

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Assam, Meghalaya on 21 March

