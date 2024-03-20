Active Stocks
Wed Mar 20 2024 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.70 -1.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.55 2.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 940.70 -1.76%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,230.30 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.30 1.83%
Business News/ News / India/  IMD predicts ‘higher number of heatwaves’ in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecast
BackBack

IMD predicts ‘higher number of heatwaves’ in Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states during April. See full forecast

Written By Sayantani Biswas

IMD said that certain parts of India will be under the influence of more heatwave days than normal. These parts include northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

IMD has also issued orange alert for heavy rainfall, and hailstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on 20 March. (AFP)Premium
IMD has also issued orange alert for heavy rainfall, and hailstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on 20 March. (AFP)

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that India is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April. The IMD has alerted that the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, are will be in the grip of severe heatwaves from the month of March itself.

“We are expecting a higher number of heatwave days over most parts of the country over the next three months. The heatwave could hit the east-central states like Odisha as well as Maharashtra and northeast peninsular India like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as early as March," said the Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The IMD said that certain parts of India will be under the influence of more heatwave days than normal. These parts include northeast peninsular India -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka -- and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

Notably, India is slated to vote for the Lok Sabha elections in the months of April and June. The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases.

IMD forecast: Orange alert issued in certain states in India 

The IMD issued orange alert for heavy rainfall, and hailstorm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha on 20 March.

-Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar on 20 and 21 March and over 

-Jharkhand and Odisha will witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds on 20 March 

-Hailstorm also very likely over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on 20 March.

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar and Odisha on 20 March

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 20 March

-Rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam on 20 and 21 March

-Rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 20-26 March

-Heavy rainfall, or snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 20, 21, 23 March 

-Similar weather conditions will remain over Sikkim on 20 and 23 March

-Heavy rainfall predicted over Assam, Meghalaya on 21 March

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Mar 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App