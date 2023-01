The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for cold day conditions and very dense fog in 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

The temperature is likely to drop 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal in these 36 districts, Hindustan Times has reported citing weather department.

As per the report, the districts that are likely to experience cold days include Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Jhansi etc.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with officials in Lucknow on Covid situation, fog and cold conditions and other issues.

In view of the cold wave conditions, the district magistrate in Lucknow has announced that all schools up to class 12 to remain closed from 4-7 January. In view of the MeT department issuing a cold wave alert, a holiday has been announced in all government and private schools of urban and rural areas of all boards up to Class 12, an order issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said. The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services), it added.

In Mainpuri, the District School Inspector declared holiday for all schools from class 1 to class 8 from 3-7 January.

Meanwhile as per the latest IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

“Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter," it added.

Here is the full IMD forecast

Fog and Cold Day Warning

Dense fog very likely to continue in some/many pockets during night/morning over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh next 4-5 days; in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during next 48 hours

Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Bihar during next 5 days; over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days; West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days; Odisha and Chhattisgarh next 24 hours.

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days; in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana during next 3 days during next 5 days, Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

Ground frost conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 2 days

Minimum Temperature Forecast and Cold Wave Warning

As per IMD forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Northwest India during next 2-3 days days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. Due to this, cold wave to severe cold wave parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh during next 2-3 days, it said.

No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days, it said.