The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Gujarat state till 16th September and decrease thereafter.

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over East India from 18th September.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh , East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during till 17th, the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 16th September.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) till 17th September.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Haryana on 16th; over West Rajasthan on 17th and 18th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on 16th, September.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on 18th and 19th September, 2021.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on Friday (17 September). It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha- West Bengal coast during subsequent three days, the department said.

Heavy rain likely in parts of Chhattisgarh

Heavy rain is likely to hit parts of Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours. Raipur and several other districts witnessed heavy downpour in the last couple of days.

Reports say one person died in a rain-related incident in Raipur district, while two persons were swept away in Surhi river in Bemetara district. The state Revenue and Disaster Management department has asked all district collectors to submit a report of rain-related damages by September 17.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Delhi

The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of moderate to heavy rain in the national capital on Thursday. It has also predicted strong winds in the national capital along with the rainfall.

Earlier on 11 September, senior scientist, RK Jenamani said that the national capital will receive a fresh bout of rain from 17 September. The senior scientist had informed that Delhi has received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year in 121 years.

Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

