IMD predicts 'intense' rainfall in these states till 15 June. Full list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on Friday.

It has also advanced into most parts of the North Bay of Bengal and parts of West Bengal today.

The weather department said that a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts.

Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from Friday, June 11.

Here's a list of states that will witness rainfall in the upcoming days:

In the next 5 -6 days, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rains with a thunderstorm in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka would witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 11-June 15. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 11-15 June with higher intensity of rainfall on June 13 and June 14.

According to the IMD, more than 20 cm of rainfall would occur over Odisha on June 12; over Chhattisgarh during June 12 and June 13; over east Madhya Pradesh on June 13 and June 14, and over Vidarbha on June 12 and June 13.

The weather department also projected widespread rainfall over Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. It said they might be scattered rainfall over northwest India (excluding Rajasthan) from June 11 to June 14. The IMD has made heavy rainfall predictions on June 12 and 13 in northwest India.

