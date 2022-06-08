Very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said an intense spell of rainfall is expected in Northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central & adjoining East India during the next 2 days.
Rainfall alert:
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 10th & 11th June.
Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar today
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu on 08th; South Interior Karnataka on 12th; Coastal Karnataka during 10th-12th and over Kerala & Mahe during 08th, 10th, 11th & 12th June
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are expected over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh today
Heatwave conditions are also predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana & East Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow