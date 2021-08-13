India Meteorological Department has predicted Intense spell over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar likely to continue till August 15. Current spell of widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely, will continue over the region between August 13 and 14, before reducing later.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya today, the weather department predicted on Friday.

The weather department said there will be gradual increase in rainfall activity over Northeast Peninsular and adjoining Eastcentral India from August 15.

