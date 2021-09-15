IMD Weather Forecast: Intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Gujarat till 16th September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It also said that a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over east India from 18th September.

In a detailed forecast, the department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh , East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during 15th-17th; over East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand on 15th and reduction thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (16th September).

Also, the IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during 15th to 17th September.

According to the updates, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 15th; over Haryana on 16th; over West Rajasthan on 17th and 18th September. “Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on 16th, September 2021," the IMD said.

Isolated very heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on 16th, September 2021. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall & isolated heavy falls over above areas on 18 & 19 Sep — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2021

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on 18th and 19th September.

Delhi likely to witness another spell of rain from Wednesday

For Delhi, the department has predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall starting Wednesday night. An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the national capital on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places. An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. Light rain is likely in the city at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means the capital is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official told PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.