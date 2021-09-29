The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall from 30 September to 3rd October. It has also advised fishermen not to venture into north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from 30 September till 2 October in view of likely tropical Cyclone formation over Northeast Arabian sea.

In its latest updates, the department predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar from Thursday till Sunday (3rd October). Very heavy falls also very likely over Bihar over 1st and 2nd September.

For today, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely today at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand.

For Thursday, the department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan.

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand are also likely to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday (30 September).

For Gujarat, the IMD today said a few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch, among others are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days.

In a bulletin issued this afternoon, the weather department said the remnants of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' lay as a well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region and the adjoining Gulf of Khambhat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by Thursday. It is then very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan–Makran coast, moving away from the Indian coast," it said.

Gujarat has so far received 90% of its average annual rainfall, the state's Special Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. In the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Wednesday, Surat's Umarpada taluka received 218 mm rainfall and Palsana got 192 mm rain. Several parts of Dangs, Valsad, Narmada, Ahmedabad, Anand, Tapi and other districts also received very heavy showers on Tuesday, the SEOC said.

(With inputs from PTI)

