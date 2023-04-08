Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted isolated heatwave conditions in Northwest and East India between April 13 to April 19. However, the weatherman say no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country in the next 5 days.

“Now, northwest India and most parts of central India are seeing dry conditions. The thunderstorms have stopped and we are not expecting any Western Disturbance. Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week," Hindustan Times quoted IMD scientist Naresh Kumar as saying

IMD defines heatwave in qualitative and quantitative terms. Qualitatively, heatwave is a condition when the air temperature becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. Quantitatively, heatwave is based on the ‘temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal’.

In terms of temperature, a heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions.

The weather department has also predicted a gradual rise of temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country during the next 2-3 days.

In a statement on Friday, IMD said “Maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-40°C over interior Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, parts of Telangana and interior Odisha. They are below normal by 2-3°C over northwest India, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and near normal over rest parts of the country."

IMD added that the temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest, Central & East India during next 5 days becoming near normal over most parts of the country except over interior Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and interior Odisha where it would be above normal by 2-3°C.