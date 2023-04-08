IMD predicts isolated heatwave conditions in parts of India from April 132 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:04 AM IST
The weather department has also forecast a rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the coming 5 days
Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted isolated heatwave conditions in Northwest and East India between April 13 to April 19. However, the weatherman say no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country in the next 5 days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×