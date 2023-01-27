The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the national capital on 29 January. It is also likely to see cloudy skies for the next four to five days.

As per IMD, a fresh western disturbance may lead to light 29 January rainfall.

The city has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The meteorological department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

Last year, the city had recorded 82.2 mm rainfall in January, the highest in the month since 1901.

Earlier yesterday, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services had said there may be a drop in the minimum temperature in Delhi in the next two days, as reported by PTI.

"As predicted, today's maximum temperature declined by about 4 degrees. While the maximum temperature on January 25 was 21.6 degree Celsius, on 26 Jan it settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 12.8. There may be a drop in the minimum temperature in the next two days," he had said.

As per SAFAR, as per 6 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 276 i.e. in the poor category. A very poor AQI was recorded at Delhi T3 airport at 306 while Noida saw an AQI of 304. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, as per IMD.

Some parts of the national capital reported shallow fog on Thursday.

Cloudy weather in Delhi due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India has kept the minimum temperature within comfortable levels for around a week.

Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal. However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun.

The city recorded two intense cold wave spells — from January 16 to January 18 and January 5 to 9, according to IMD data. It, however, did not record any cold days.

Delhi has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the highest since 2019.

Not just this, as per IMD, Telangana will also witness light to moderate rain in one or two places under the influence of westerlies and south-westerlies for the next four to five days. It also predicted that clear sky conditions are likely to prevail with light rains in Hyderabad and adjoining areas

