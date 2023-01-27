IMD predicts light rain in Delhi on 29 January; check full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM IST
- The city has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.
- The meteorological department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the national capital on 29 January. It is also likely to see cloudy skies for the next four to five days.
