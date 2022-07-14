IMD predicts light rain, scattered showers for Delhi today

IMD predicts light rain, scattered showers for Delhi today2 min read . 12:16 PM IST
A green alert has been issued for the national capital until July 19
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light and scattered rainfall for the national capital on Thursday.
A green alert has been issued for the national capital until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around the 27-degree mark today
Delhi recorded a maximum of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch above normal, while the minimum was 26.8, a degree below normal.
Delhi's base weather station Safdarjung recorded 123.7 mm of rainfall in July, a large amount of it was received in the 24 hours between 8:30 am on June 30 and July 1 (117.2 mm). Delhi's normal monthly rainfall for July is 210.6 mm.
Delhi's air quality improved further on Thursday with the air quality index of 79 (satisfactory) recorded at 7 am as compared to that of 95 (satisfactory) recorded at 4 pm on Wednesday.
Delhiites woke up to a cool morning on Wednesday. Showers in Delhi brought down the mercury as the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius.
However, rains resulted in traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the national capital. According to IMD data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Parts of the west coast and central India, which are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy and widespread rain for over a week, will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area was lying over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels while the monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position.
An east-west shear zone was running across North Peninsular India. Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall was very likely in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka.
IMD director general M Mohapatra said it has been raining continuously in central India and parts of the west coast for seven days.
He added that another low-pressure area is likely to develop over Odisha, which will again bring rain as it moves westwards.
