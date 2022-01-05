NEW DELHI : Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to get light rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted.

The weather department also said that many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to receive light rainfall in next two hours.

“Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweet read.

"Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad (U.P.) Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the agency further tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the national capital and its neighbouring areas the national capital region (NCR) received rainfall under the influence of a western disturbance.

This led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius.

