IMD predicts light rainfall for parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan during next 2 hours1 min read . 10:41 PM IST
- Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR: IMD
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to get light rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted.
NEW DELHI : Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to get light rainfall during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted.
The weather department also said that many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to receive light rainfall in next two hours.
The weather department also said that many parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also likely to receive light rainfall in next two hours.
“Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweet read.
“Light intensity rain or drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweet read.
"Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad (U.P.) Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the agency further tweeted.
"Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad (U.P.) Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the agency further tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the national capital and its neighbouring areas the national capital region (NCR) received rainfall under the influence of a western disturbance.
Earlier in the day, the national capital and its neighbouring areas the national capital region (NCR) received rainfall under the influence of a western disturbance.
This led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius.
This led to a rise in the minimum temperatures to 10.9 degrees Celcius.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!