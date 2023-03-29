IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi for next two days

IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi for next two days1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
IMD predicts that Delhi will likely receive light rainfall on March 30 and 31.
IMD predicts that Delhi will likely receive light rainfall on March 30 and 31.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible rainfall in Delhi for the next two days, March 30 and 31. The national capital's high temperature might reach 32 degrees Celcius today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible rainfall in Delhi for the next two days, March 30 and 31. The national capital's high temperature might reach 32 degrees Celcius today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
IMD Scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said a western disturbance would approach the Himalayan region on the night of March 29 which may lead to light rainfall the next day, that is, Thursday, and comparatively heavier rain and thunder activities on March 31.
IMD Scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said a western disturbance would approach the Himalayan region on the night of March 29 which may lead to light rainfall the next day, that is, Thursday, and comparatively heavier rain and thunder activities on March 31.
The Met official also said that the maximum temperature is predicted to dip to 29 degrees Celcius on Friday, and will further remain the same on April 1.
The Met official also said that the maximum temperature is predicted to dip to 29 degrees Celcius on Friday, and will further remain the same on April 1.
The city, which was reeling from heatwaves in February, has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years.
The city, which was reeling from heatwaves in February, has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years.
Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, the city's air quality has also improved and the temperature has become pleasant this month.
Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, the city's air quality has also improved and the temperature has become pleasant this month.
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees.
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees.
The IMD scientists have predicted more rainfall in the coming days in the city.
The IMD scientists have predicted more rainfall in the coming days in the city.
Not just Mumbai and Delhi are witnessing unusual rain patterns in March this year, other major cities are experiencing similar weather changes.
Not just Mumbai and Delhi are witnessing unusual rain patterns in March this year, other major cities are experiencing similar weather changes.
In fact, IMD in its latest forecast has mentioned that normal temperature would be lowered across India until 5 April. The weather forecasting agency has also given rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm warning for different cities.
In fact, IMD in its latest forecast has mentioned that normal temperature would be lowered across India until 5 April. The weather forecasting agency has also given rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm warning for different cities.
The change in weather in March can be attributed to western disturbances as cyclonic circulation develops over Iran and neighborhoods in lower and middle tropospheric levels.
The change in weather in March can be attributed to western disturbances as cyclonic circulation develops over Iran and neighborhoods in lower and middle tropospheric levels.